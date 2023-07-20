Lev Grinberg's father's business had been destroyed in the war

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The best amateur golfers in the world want an invite to the Monroe Invitational at Monroe Golf Club.

The tournament will run from July 26-29.

“Year in and year out this is sort of the biggest golf event in Rochester, a golf crazy town,” said Mason Grower, the tournament chair.

Grower says one of those golfers invited, Lev Grinberg, immediately got back to them saying he couldn’t make it.

“His father’s business in Ukraine had been destroyed during the war and it would be a challenge to come over, Grower said.

Grinberg, 15, lives in Belgium, but he was born and raised in Kiev and much of his family still lives there.

Upon hearing from Grinberg, the tournament crew didn’t think twice and raised the funds to bring him over.

“I can’t imagine a world where honestly we wouldn’t have done something like this,” Grower said.

Tuesday night, Grinberg was greeted at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport by a small crowd that included members of the local Ukrainian community.

“It’s cool. I’m pretty tired. I’m going to rest tomorrow and get to golf,” Grinberg said before waiting for his luggage.

Thursday, Grinberg played in the media day event at Monroe Golf Club, happy to be here, but his family and their struggles were not far from mind.

“It’s hard to not think about the war, even golf’s not going to take it away, but you just try to hope for the best and think positive,” Grinberg said.

Helping with that is knowing folks an ocean away care.

“They want to see me golf here and it really feels nice of them and really good of them,” Grinberg said.

But it wasn’t just charity, they want to see this kid play.



“He’s a heckuva talent,” Grower said. “So he’s 15 years old, he’s currently ranked 200 in the world for all amateurs.”

And to Lev the Monroe Invitation is a big step towards the ultimate goal.

“I want to win 4 majors and win the Ryder Cup with Team Europe,” Gringbert said.

While Grinberg grew up in Ukraine and his family is there, he’s now living in Belgium and spent a good deal of time in Florida.

Lastly, the community’s outreach goes beyond the financial.

Friday night, he and his father will attend a Shabbat dinner at a local family’s home.