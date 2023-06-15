ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is potential for more wildfire smoke to reach the surface as we get into Father’s Day weekend, and some people may still be unsure of how to prepare for any future changes in air quality.

Even though we’re not expecting it to be anywhere near as bad as last week, those who are more sensitive may want to ensure they’re getting the most of their air. I spoke to some local experts to see how effective your house and other filtering methods are at getting you the cleanest air possible.

For those with heating pumps or gas furnaces at home, Jake Coleman, Residential Service Manager at Isaac Heating and Air says, while it helps catch some particles, it’s not a full proof method to rely on.

“Houses leak, most of them aren’t fully secured as far as the air. Effective methods to improve it would be like UV bulbs within their house within their duct system to help clear that air, or air scrubbers, electric air cleaners, things like that,” says Coleman.

But these methods can often cost a few hundred dollars or more. A cheaper option that’s been trending on social media lately is the “do it yourself” filter, mostly well-known along the west coast as the Corsi-Rosenthal box method. Alistair Hayden, Professor of Public and Ecosystem Health at Cornell says this is an effective way to provide good air filtration.

“There’s a variety of methods you can search online, and all of them basically just involve a box fan, a high efficiency filter, again you want to look for that MERV 13 rating, and then you just duct tape them together or attach them in some other way,” Hayden says.

This works as an effective air cleaner by taking in the air from the room it’s in and pushing it through the filters. And when it comes to using face masks while outdoors, you really want the N95 mask to give you that full protection.

“Anytime there’s any air pollution the most effective way to protect yourself is by using good air filtration, and a good rule of thumb is that if you can still smell the smoke then your mask is not doing very much,” says Hayden.

For those who want to make sure any vulnerable family members are prepared while outside or inside this weekend, just know that there are options out there to help ease any concerns.