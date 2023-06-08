ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Air quality may be improving in our area, but that doesn’t mean the risk for wildfires has completely gone away.

The combination of raging wildfires in Quebec, plus a very dry and stubborn atmospheric pattern not only led to historic air pollutant levels in New York State, but the fire danger remains unusually elevated.

With Rochester now in the top 10 longest stretches without measurable rainfall, it leaves many wondering what our risk is for wildfires going forward.

“There’s no doubt that it’s been extremely dry for quite a period now. I mean we’re going on 20 days now without measurable rainfall in Rochester,” says Fries.

You may have noticed how dry lawns have been and even helicopters flying out of stressed trees as if it were late August. But the fuel source is much different here than it is in Quebec when it comes to feeding large fires.

“Most of our trees are deciduous right when you get up into central Quebec and places like that most of their trees are coniferous so what happens is they drop their needles you end up with sort of the right conditions where the fuels are dry, you’ve got the forest floor covered in dry needles and lightning and you end up with fires,” says Fries.

While the area is in dire need of some rainfall, we’re still past the highest risk for larger fires to develop this season. However, in a press conference earlier Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul advised that we should not let our guard down.

“We could have our own wildfires here. Despite some rain today it has been unusually dry so please be smart do not be the source of the next wildfire in the state of New York when you’re out camping or on a picnic in one of our great state parks, so everyone needs to be cognizant of the role that they can pay in protecting themselves and helping us protect each other,“ says Hochul.

If you do notice that it’s unusually dry out, you should not be burning outside whether it’s a campfire or a bonfire. Burning leaves or garbage is also something you should not be doing at this time until we see a substantial amount of rain.