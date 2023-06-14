ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bug season is already in full swing but depending on your location and what bug you’re talking about; you may not be seeing a whole lot of them flying around lately.

Kaitlin Stack Whitney, Assistant Professor in Science Technology and Society at RIT says that while not everyone can say they love having bugs and insects around, they actually do a lot of for us and there is a reason to be concerned about them seeming less prevalent around outside lately. One of the reasons could be tied to the local weather.

“We had maybe a warmer winter, and then actually the last month and a half we’ve had almost no rain, so we’ve been in a really dry period, and actually it hasn’t been that warm across the board so if people are thinking anecdotally as they’re walking around or sitting in their backyard about maybe they’re not seeing a lot of flying insects out,” says Stack Whitney.

Flying insects like bees are generally more active if it’s above 60 degrees, not too cold, and when it’s not windy. While mosquitoes thrive in the heat and humidity. Stack Whitney says the kind of habitat you provide in your own yard can also affect how many insects show up around you.

“Even for example I’m creating little bird habitats in my yard, then I see a lot more birds and I notice that compared to for example neighbors who have a lot of grass in their yard, and they spray a bunch of pesticides,” says Stack Whitney.

Kevin Warner from Ladybugs all Pest Solutions mentioned they’ve had less calls about paper bees, but more honeybee swarms. They’ve also had more calls about ants and are curious how the recent rain will impact the number of mosquitoes already out. Stack Whitney says more research is needed to fully understand these patterns in the long term.

In general, it’s great that people are paying attention and the more habitat that we help create and restore for insects the easier it is to pay attention and learn about the ones that are around you,” says Stack Whitney.

With insects on a global scale declining at a rate of 1 to 2% every year, restoring habitat and reducing pesticide use are some things people can do to protect the good insects we have around.