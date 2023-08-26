ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Needing to register to vote? The Brighton Farmer’s Market will be the place to do it Sunday!

At 1150 S. Winton Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Empire State University is partnering with the Town of Brighton’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Advisory Board to hold an event.

Organizers say all voter registration forms will be provided to the New York State Board of Elections. They add representatives from Empire State University will be in attendance to help with registrations.

The Empire State University says the drive is held in honor of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington — where organizers rallied a large demonstration in the nation’s capitol on August 28, 1963.

They say during the march, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech that pled for racial and social justice. Organizers say the speech spoke to voter disenfranchisement, economic disparities, and police brutality.

In 2023, early voting will be held from October 28 to November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.