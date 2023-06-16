ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A group of University of Rochester engineers, students and scientists have developed new artificial intelligence (AI) based methods to accurately calculate brain fluid flow.

With so many recent developments in AI, from machine learning to chat bots that can write essays for you, similar technology is now being used for research in the brain.

Douglas Kelley, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Rochester says, “so, we’re looking at how water-like fluids move around in the brain and that’s important because it sweeps away wastes that are naturally made when our brains operate but if they build up, they can cause diseases like Alzheimer’s.”

Kelley says that using AI has helped them get to things in their research they couldn’t see before, and better understand how these fluids misbehave; sometimes causing a stroke or swelling in the brain.

“In order to be able to help with those kind of things we need to know better what these flows do, and what’s driving them, because by knowing that we would be able to say what’s going to happen in certain situations and starting thinking about how doctors might be able to make adjustments for the better,” says Kelley.

Measurements coming from testing on mice with hopes of human trials in the future.

Even with so much you can do with AI, these methods are still new to the brain, and Kelley is excited to see where the measurements take them.

“I think that when we start taking AI beyond just mimicking things, and into mimicking when you need, but take advantage of the known physics or the known chemistry or the rules of the world that we’ve built up over centuries and have real good reason to trust. I think you can do a lot more,” says Kelley.

And with more in store, Kelley is hopeful this can make a difference for people in the future as he’d like to use AI to learn more from MRI scans.

Additional authors and full research paper can be found here.