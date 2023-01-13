ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s time to go “To the Bus!” for Theatre Young Kids Enjoy’s (TYKEs) upcoming production, “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System.”

TYKEs is a theater program where adult professional actors perform best loved stories and musicals for children, families, and school groups in the Rochester area.

TYKEs creator Freya Schneider explains usually TYKEs performances are created by local actors but the upcoming performance is coming from Theater Works USA from New York City.

“It’s a tour that goes around the nation and we’re really lucky to have it here in Rochester,” Schneider said.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System will be on stage at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) for one weekend only and Schneider said the popular series will bring back new and old memories for adults and kids alike.

“The Magic School Bus is a series we all grew up with that. It’s a series of scholastic books that became a Netflix animated series starring Lily Tomlin and then a second series starring Kate McKinnon from Saturday Night Live, so people are very familiar with this popular series. The show plot follows the book where the kids are supposed to go on a field trip to the planetarium, but the plan goes awry, and they end up instead traveling in their magic school bus through the solar system to Mercury, Venus and Mars,” Schneider said.

The one weekend performance is showing at the JCC January 21 and 22. Tickets can be found here.