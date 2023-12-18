A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Yates and Ontario counties. It’ll take effect Tuesday at 1AM and last until Tuesday at 1PM.

LET'S TALK TIMING: No wintry travel issues are expected for our afternoon commute. As midnight approaches, temperatures start to spill below freezing, changing rain over to accumulating snow. While snow totals will remain limited, icy travel is a good bet into Tuesday morning.… pic.twitter.com/Uoga3537jF — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 18, 2023

Snow showers will continue into our Tuesday morning commute. While the snow itself likely won’t be overly heavy, untreated roadways will remain slippery and will slow your commute. Overall snow totals for most of the area will range from 1-4″ with greatest amounts across high terrain. The numbers themselves will be manageable, it’s the freeze-up ahead of it coinciding with our Tuesday morning commute that will add enough of an icy element to justify leaving early & taking it slow.

As moisture diminishes, snow will fade quickly late morning into the afternoon. This will result in rapidly improving travel conditions with a forecast that remains completely quiet for the rest of the week from here.

~ News 8 Weather Team