Trees could be compromised before damaging winds

Strong winds and rain can be a very bad combination, and that is exactly what will happen in Western New York on Halloween night.

Jeremy Arnold, owner of Arnold’s Tree Service, is removing a tree before the wind comes. This tree was being removed because of mold, but Arnold has been getting calls concerned about future damage. Damage especially to trees that may already be jeopardized by past storms.

“Usually 55-65 [mph] there’s damage,” said Arnold. “Anything over that it can be almost guaranteed that there will be an extensive amount of damage.”

Arnold says to know what trees are most vulnerable around your home because this week the rain could make matters worse. A wet soil could assist in uprooting trees, especially if there are already cracks in the soil.

Ash trees and others that look dead or rotted will be most at risk. It is important to make sure to have images of trees around your property before any damage is done as well as after. Also, if there are any concerns to consult a qualified arborist. A quote should be free.