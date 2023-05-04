ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tick season is among us, and with the number of Lyme Disease cases on the rise it’s important to remember how to prevent tick bites when spending time outside.

Many tick-borne diseases including Lyme disease have been on a steady rise since the early 2000s, spreading into areas of New York State where they weren’t before including WNY and the Finger Lakes.

PH.D. Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology at New York Medical College Dr. Paul Arnaboldi says that it’s important to understand where ticks are found.

“Where you find the ticks are in areas of brush, tall grass, and wooded areas out in the woods. These are the areas where you have to be most careful,” says Arnaboldi.

Wearing long pants, long sleeves, and using a tick spray on warmer days that you want to wear shorts can go a long way to prevent tick bites, but you should also do tick checks once you’re done spending time outdoors.

“In the spring and early summer, the ticks that are transmitting the disease are what we call nymphs, so they’re very very small, about the size of a poppyseed, poppyseed bagel. They can be difficult to see so you have to check carefully,” says Arnaboldi.

It’s especially important to check for ticks in older adults, children and even your pets.

“Dogs especially are susceptible to Lyme disease, so you should talk with your veterinarian. There are a number of different products that are available for dogs. Flea and tick treatments that can be used and there’s also a vaccine, veterinary vaccines for Lyme disease for dogs,” says Arnaboldi.

While increased awareness plays a role in the higher counts of Lyme disease cases, it’s also an important part of prevention, along with being aware of where you’ve been and contacting your physician early on if you notice any symptoms.

Up to 70 to 80% of Lyme disease carriers will develop a rash that often looks like a bullseye but can also appear as less obvious symptoms such as fatigue and a low-grade fever.

If you do find one, you can remove it carefully with tweezers, followed by washing down the area with rubbing alcohol and iodine, or soap and water.