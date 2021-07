ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theatre announced that it is expanding its hours to include Thursdays and will be dedicating the day for open captions capabilities.

The theater is now open for screenings Thursday through Sunday. All movies that have open caption capabilities will have the captions displayed right on the screen for every Thursday show. The theater also said that closed captioning devices are also available.

🍿 Open Caption Thursdays are happening starting July 8 🍿



