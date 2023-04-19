ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sustainable solutions can be found all around us from the cars we drive, the food we eat, and even the wine we drink.

With Earth Day just around the corner, you may be thinking of ways you can help the environment whether that’s at home or in your business, and one family-owned farm in particular has roots that run deep with sustainability from the glasses they use to hold the wine, all the way down to the soil.

Suzanne Hunt is one of the co-owners of Hunt Country vineyards along with her parents and husband Matt Kelly where they have made several changes over seven generations to keep sustainability a central focus for the winery including using lighter, eco-friendly glasses, and eliminating plastic capsules from the bottles.

“Sustainability, it’s a goal and an ongoing process. You know I think our family has been working on it forever, there’s always something you can improve on, there’s always something new to learn in this space and the technologies have evolved so much over the lifetime of the business,” Hunt says.

Five electric vehicle chargers located in the parking lot allow for long distance travelers to plug in and charge up while they’re tasting wine. The farm also uses a 350 solar panel system on all the roofs for most of the power they use, along with geothermal heating and cooling; eliminating the need for fossil fuels.

Over the years the farm has also been able to increase the soil organic carbon levels by adding organic matter back into the soil by making and using their own mulch and compost.

“Taking really good care of your soil, taking really good care of your place and treating your vineyard as a complete ecosystem of pollinators and birds and habitat and wildlife, I think it results in a more delicious bottle of wine,” Hunt says.

Suzanne tells me that with the wine industry being one that interacts more with customers than others, it’s a great opportunity to get customers familiar with these efforts so they feel comfortable implementing them in their own lives.

Did you know?