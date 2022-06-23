ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Yesterday’s graduation at East High School marked the beginning of a new life for many students.

For 21-year-old John Hall, his new life will involve joining a 3 billion dollar industry right here in Rochester.

Hall works in precision optics, and will be taking a job in manufacturing for Optimax, a company that produces materials used in aerospace, defense, medical, photography, telecommunications, and other digital electronics.

Hall got introduced to the world of optics — and the opportunities that come with living in the epicenter of precision optics — through an East High elective class taught by Paul Cornrow.

Another student, Jamel Brown, also got introduced to the field through the class, and is now heading to Monroe Community College to earn an associates degree in precision optics.

“The only thing that’s really missing for these kids is the opportunity to know what it is to do optics,” Cornrow said.

Thanks to a state education grant totaling $500,000 over the past decade, and commitments secured from local organizations, Cornrow has been able to equip the lab at east high and give students the skills needed to go right to work.

Both students credit Cornrow’s leadership, encouragement and teaching style for their new career paths.