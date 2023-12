ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff from St. John’s Meadows and Brickstone by St. John’s stopped by with holiday cheer to recognize first responders from their local community!

Keeping tradition with their annual visit, they delivered pizza and cookies to the Brighton Volunteer Ambulance, Brighton Fire Department, and Brighton Police Department.

St. John’s staff showed their appreciation to first responders for keeping residents and staff at St, John’s communities safe throughout the year.