ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We know how much weather can have an impact on vineyards across the region, and this year has been no different with all the rain and lack of heat.

While many vineyards were spared from the damaging frost this past spring, vineyards like Casa Larga have been dealing with other challenges caused by Mother Nature this summer.

Andrea Colaruotolo O’Neill, President of Casa Larga says, “This has been a little bit of a challenging year I know in the spring we started off with some cold temperatures we were fortunate enough that we survived and were intact with our vineyard however the summer was a bit more wet than we’d like.”

Grapes prefer hot and dry weather, since the sun helps grapes produce higher sugars for a more robust flavor. So, while the humid yet dry weather now is helpful for the grapes, any additional rain we get could delay their harvest even more than it is now.

“So, grapes like the heat cause that’s what helps the sugars and the content of the grape ripen and with the wet weather and these chillier temps we might see a slower last push of the ripening so the harvest might be pushing a little bit further into the end of September, says O’Neill.

And while the rain has meant extra work out in the field pulling weeds and checking for rot on the vines, they’re still expecting a great yield as they also get ready for their annual Purple Foot Festival.

The festival is really fun. We invite the community to come out to stomp the grapes. They’re not the grapes from our vineyard that we make wine with so a lot of people will asl that,” says O’Neill.

Those grapes are reserved for the good stuff; the actual wine making. And as always, whatever happens now with the weather will have a ripple effect on the number of grapes they’ll have to harvest for ice wine in the winter.

Casa Larga’s Purple Foot Festival will be next Sunday, September 17, and you can buy tickets online or at the door.