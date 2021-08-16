Sen. Schumer secures $346 million fund to repair bridges, create jobs in the region

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Chuck Schumer says over 145 bridges in our region are deemed deficient. Schumer announced a $346 million fund to help repair some of the worst bridge systems Monday.

During a news conference in Brighton, Schumer said the development plan will provide good-paying jobs and a way to ensure the trillions of dollars that pass through our area keep moving.

The estimated bill to fix all the crumbling bridges in surrounding the Rochester area runs about $200 million. And there’s a backlog to fix highways and roadways of about $400 million.

“Too many of our bridges, over 145, are deemed in poor condition,” he says.

According to Schumer, bridges are responsible for transporting $1.3 trillion dollars worth of goods across the country. Making sure they are in good working order is key.

Congressman Joe Morelle says keeping roads in disrepair actually costs quite a bit.

“It’s estimated that our state’s infrastructure deterioration has cost New York families $625 per year,” Morelle said. He believes this investment would be transformational.

Grant Malone with the Building and Construction Trade Council says the new funding means jobs and benefits for thousands of workers.

“We all know there’s no better way to re-energize our economy than by putting people back to work…,” Malone said.

The Brighton Town Supervisor believes that fixing these arterial pathways will boost confidence, “and it really is so significant,” Bill Moehle said.

Schumer says this bill is part of the larger infrastructure bill. He says both will pass. “It’s going to mean safety, it’s going to mean commerce and it’s going to mean good-paying jobs.” Schumer says the bill responsible for the bridge upgrades will be going to the House next week.