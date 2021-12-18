Sea Breeze Fire Department hosts annual Christmas parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sea Breeze Fire Department hosted its annual Christmas parade and fireworks show Saturday.

Fire engines cruised through the parade on Culver Road in Rochester, covered in Christmas lights. The event gave the fire department the chance to spread holiday cheer to the community.

“The fire departments are here not just to fight fires or save lives but we are part of the community and that we belong in the community. We want to be a part of it.” Terry Thomas Vice President of the Sea Breeze Fire Association said.

This year marked the 12th year of the event.