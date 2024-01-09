Jump To: A–Z Close Menu 123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Residents are advised that a massive storm is coming to Rochester and the surrounding regions and is expected to bring snow, rain, and gusts of wind expected to be up to 50 mph. An alert is in effect for Monroe County, as well as Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Yates, and Ontario counties.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello put out a statement to avoid unnecessary travel on Tuesday afternoon and evening.:

“Expected wind gusts in excess of 60 mph could potentially blow down trees and power lines. The National Weather Service warns there may be widespread power outages. Residents should check local television and radio stations for the most up-to-the-minute updates on conditions. The county’s Office of Emergency Management is monitoring this developing situation and is working in cooperation with state, town and village officials and emergency responders. I ask residents to avoid unnecessary travel throughout the afternoon and evening, as conditions may be challenging with downed trees and power lines. In the event of power outages, please treat all traffic lights that may not be working as a 4-way stop.”

