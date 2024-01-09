ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Schools are announcing they are canceling after-school activities as a high wind warning is in effect for the Rochester area.
As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Hilton Central School District announced that they had canceled all after-school activities due to the incoming storm, and Gates-Chili canceled afternoon and evening activities. A full, up-to-date list of school and business closures can be found below:
G
Gates Chili Central
Monroe County Schools
H
Hilton Central
Monroe County Schools
L
Lyons Central School District
Wayne County Schools
Residents are advised that a massive storm is coming to Rochester and the surrounding regions and is expected to bring snow, rain, and gusts of wind expected to be up to 50 mph. An alert is in effect for Monroe County, as well as Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Yates, and Ontario counties.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello put out a statement to avoid unnecessary travel on Tuesday afternoon and evening.:
“Expected wind gusts in excess of 60 mph could potentially blow down trees and power lines. The National Weather Service warns there may be widespread power outages. Residents should check local television and radio stations for the most up-to-the-minute updates on conditions. The county’s Office of Emergency Management is monitoring this developing situation and is working in cooperation with state, town and village officials and emergency responders. I ask residents to avoid unnecessary travel throughout the afternoon and evening, as conditions may be challenging with downed trees and power lines. In the event of power outages, please treat all traffic lights that may not be working as a 4-way stop.”
