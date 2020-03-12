Man charged with murder for death of Don Pedro, a ‘Latino pioneer’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pedro Santiago Sr. — also known as Don Pedro — was a patriarch in the Latino community, a guitarist and part of the local Latino musical group Trio Los Arpegio.

He died on Wednesday when the 78-year-old was stabbed by a Rochester man in what his family described as a vicious attack.

The Rochester Police Department said 30-year-old Jose Sanchez stabbed Santiago to death near Nester Street in Rochester.

Santiago’s niece Mercedes Simmons said the suspect is the victim’s step son and had many restraining orders against him. The family said Sanchez was released from jail under controversail new bail reform law a day before the alleged crime happened.

“To everyone out there that has someone, that knows someone that has gone through some violence, you know how we feel” Pedro Santiago jr. said, the victim’s son.

“It’s not right. Jail reform has to change. This is a violent crime that happened because he was released, not because he was in jail where he was supposed to be. But because he was released. The system has failed my father.

Santiago was an active member in the Latino community in Rochester. “It is with immense sadness that our community has lost yet another Latino pioneer, Pedro Santiago,” Ibero-American Action League wrote in a Facebook post.

The family wants the community to remember Don Pedro’s legacy as an active member of the Latino community. His love for Puerto Rican culture could be heard in his music.

30-year-old Jose Sanchez was charged with murder in the second degree. He is die back in Rochester city Court next Wednesday.