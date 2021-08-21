Rochester’s Puerto Rican Festival brings culture, vaccines to Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Puerto Rican Festival was held for its second weekend Saturday. Parcel 5 was a place of cultural immersion and education, as clinics on scene offered free vaccinations and COVID-19 resources to attendants.

This year was almost the second year without a Puerto Rican Festival. Despite uncertainty following a spike in new cases, the event celebrates Puerto Rico and its heritage and also allows a chance for health leaders to encourage COVID vaccination.

Monroe County workers at a clinic located within the festival were there to ensure the benefits of COVID-19 protection, inviting anyone to come get vaccinated — in a space they feel comfortable in.

Several residents, including festival-goers and bystanders got their shot. Some said they are learning more everyday.

“I was just waling by and god bless her she stopped me and brought me in,” Lary Pearsall C, who got their shot said. “My friend had it and they were saying ‘oh you can compromise her,’ and that got me thinking, ‘that’s so true, let me go and take it.'”

According a recent report from the New York Times, full FDA-approval for Pfizer could come as soon as Monday, Aug. 23. Pfizer announced it applied for full approval for those aged 16 and up in early May.

Full approval of the vaccine could entice those who don’t feel ready to get their vaccinated and increase COVID-19 shot percentages across the nation.