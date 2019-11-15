Rochester toddler’s tragic death at the center of children’s safety conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – Holidays are a magical time for children. It’s the time when people start buying toys for Christmas gifts. according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission there are more than 250,000 injuries associated with toys in the recent years.

Advocates from the Empire State Consumer Project says research is key before buying.

Carol Chittenden, Director of ESCP, says parents need to read labels and warnings to make sure they are appropriate.

Toys with strings, cords, or small pieces should never be given to young children. Chocking remains the number one hazard when it comes to toy safety.

ESCP holds a children’s safety conference each year. But it’s not just toys. This year they decided to add grease traps to their list.

Bryce Raynor, a 3-year-old from Rochester, died after falling into one at a local Tim Horton’s earlier this year.

“It’s not a consumer product and it’s not in an area that children are playing,” said Chittenden. “Because it’s in a neighborhood or becuase parents are bringing children to work or must bring a child to work it still puts kids at risk. Anything that does that we are interested.”

Chittenden says ESCP will be submitting a petition to the Consumer Product Safety Commission to set a standard for grease traps. She also says they are coordinating their efforts with New York state Senator Chuck Schumer.

Schumer is asking OSHA to set comprehensive rules requiring grease trap lids to be padlocked , made of metal, or other heavy-duty material.