Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan resigns, Deputy Chief David Smith to replace her

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan announced Wednesday she will be resigning as Rochester Police Chief after being appointed as Interim Chief back in October of 2020.

Herriott-Sullivan became the first female to ever lead the Rochester Police Department when she sworn in October 13, 2020. Her her successor is set to Deputy Chief of Operations David M. Smith starting Oct. 13.

When she addressed the decision to resign as Interim Chief, Herriott-Sullivan recalled her transition from the Rochester Housing Authority (RHA), where she was employed until 2019.

“When I came in [as Interim Chief], I had a job I loved and I took a break from that to come and do what I can to help the City,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “I have no regrets, I love the City, but the RHA Board gave me a year and that year is up. I’m going to be going back.”

Herriott-Sullivan’s final remarks during the press conference held by the Rochester Police Department were made to Smith and the force’s future.

“I think it’s time for a new chief to take this department forward, but aslo back to where we were nationally known for our innovative practices,” Herriott-Sullivan’s. “There are some great people here that I will miss.”

Smith was part of Herriott-Sullivan’s command staff and member of the Rochester Police Department since 1992. As new Interim Chief, Smith will be expected to serve in the role until the full-fledged position is filled.

According to Smith, he wants to facilitate the progress left behind by Herriot-Sullivan and return the department to one the rest of the nation looked up to.

“What will we see now? You’re not going to see any significant changes, we will continue forward with what the department has set out for itself,” Smith said. “The RPD was one of the premiere agencies in the country, we have started on the track to get back to that. That is the goal, I am confident we will get back to that.”

“I accepted the position of Interim Chief to make real, systemic change on the force, and I can say confidently that we’ve come a long way this past year,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “I care deeply about this city, my home, and it has been an honor to work together with officers and the community to build stronger bonds, trust, transparency and communication,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “I have faith that this collaborative effort will continue, because there’s more work to be done, and we can’t get there alone or on separate paths.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren — who resigned two days prior after accepting a plea deal for numerous criminal charges — recognized Herriott-Sullivan’s accomplishment’s and introduced Smith as Interim Chief.

“Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan stepped forward to serve Rochester during one of most difficult periods in our history, and despite what she has faced, she protected our City and delivered meaningful change,” Warren wrote in a statement. “Chief Smith is a respected law enforcement leader with decades of experience, as well as a clear understanding of the needs and concerns of our community. I am confident he will serve Rochester well.”

Mayor Lovely Warren announced on October 13, 2020 that Herriott-Sullivan would be taking over the department, after former chief La’Ron Singletary was fired in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death.

Presumptive Mayor Malik Evans, who defeated Warren in the July primary election, thanked Herriott-Sullivan in a written statement.

“She stepped up and served as Interim Chief during a challenging time for the Department. She should be commended for embracing the challenge. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors. I anticipate working with Deputy Chief David Smith, who will serve on an interim basis. I look forward to the important search for a permanent Chief.”

