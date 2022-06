ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department closed off the area of West Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue Sunday.

RPD vehicles blocked off the roadway around 7 p.m. and later re-opened it once the scene had cleared.

No official information has been released as to why the area was being investigated.

W Ridge Rd heading eastbound between Eastman and Dewey Avenue in Greece is currently closed as RPD investigates a scene. No information at the moment as to why. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/l3E7Yuorga — Mariah Whitmoyer (@mariahWROC) June 5, 2022

