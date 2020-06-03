Rochester, Greece get coronavirus relief funds from Justice Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester and Greece have been named among five municipalities to receive grants under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

The awarded includes:

City of Rochester — $474,295

Erie County — $58,008

Chautauqua County — $58,008

Town of Cheektowaga — $47,720

Town of Greece — $45,671

“As we emerge from the coronavirus response these funds will help to ensure that our first responders have the ability to continue to do exactly what they have done throughout the pandemic — keep our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement.

The funds can go toward: