Rochester, Greece get coronavirus relief funds from Justice Department

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Outdoor dining at restaurants allowed in phase 2 of NYS reopening
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Rochester, Greece get coronavirus relief funds from Justice Department

Local

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester and Greece have been named among five municipalities to receive grants under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

The awarded includes:

  • City of Rochester — $474,295 
  • Erie County — $58,008 
  • Chautauqua County — $58,008
  • Town of Cheektowaga — $47,720
  • Town of Greece — $45,671

“As we emerge from the coronavirus response these funds will help to ensure that our first responders have the ability to continue to do exactly what they have done throughout the pandemic — keep our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement.

The funds can go toward:

  • Overtime costs
  • Equipment and supplies (including PPE for law enforcement and medical personnel); 
  • Hiring
  • Training
  • Travel expenses, particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas
  • Addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss