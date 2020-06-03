Rochester, Greece get coronavirus relief funds from Justice Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester and Greece have been named among five municipalities to receive grants under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
The awarded includes:
- City of Rochester — $474,295
- Erie County — $58,008
- Chautauqua County — $58,008
- Town of Cheektowaga — $47,720
- Town of Greece — $45,671
“As we emerge from the coronavirus response these funds will help to ensure that our first responders have the ability to continue to do exactly what they have done throughout the pandemic — keep our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement.
The funds can go toward:
- Overtime costs
- Equipment and supplies (including PPE for law enforcement and medical personnel);
- Hiring
- Training
- Travel expenses, particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas
- Addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers