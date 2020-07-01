1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Return to in-person court operations plan under phase four in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The court system in our area has been gradually reintroducing in-person functions. Starting Wednesday July 1, 2020 the courts in the 7th Judicial District initiated phase four.

Under the plan, the courts can now hold evidentiary hearings and criminal proceedings — which can include pleas and some sentencing — as well as custody hearings, visitation cases and child protective matters in family court, but it’ll be awhile before they start jury trials. ​

“I will tell you that we are engaged in some planning conversations about how we can do that ultimately,” said Craig Doran, Administrative Judge for the 7th Judicial District. “We are beginning the processes of seating grand juries that will hear evidentiary criminal cases. That process is underway now. Some have been mailed out to the public so some of your viewers may be receiving some of those summons.”

People who do enter the courts will undergo a health screening and follow the health measures put in place.  Even though in-person matters have expanded, the courts will still use virtual technology in other matters as much as possible.​

“We will continue to use our virtual technology as much as we can. it has been working well, of course where it is legally permissible, because certainly that’s the safer approach,” said Doran. 

If you have a pending case in the court system it is recommended to touch base with your attorney on what are the plans moving forward regarding your particular case. 

For more information on the court’s reopening plans and numbers click here

