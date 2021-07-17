Rain delays Hilton Fire Department Carnival

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Due to heavy rain, the Hilton Fire Department (HFD) Carnival was completely cancelled Saturday.

“We are doing everything possible to open and keep everyone safe,” HFD said.

The original plan intended to open the carnival to the public at 6 p.m on Saturday. Ongoing flooding concerns however, stopped the event from running all together.

In an update, a post published on the Hilton Fire Department’s Facebook page announced that the food purchased for the carnival could not be returned to vendors in exchange for credit.

In response to the excess supplies, HFD will hold a sale on Monday between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Exempt Club located at 137 South Avenue where people can buy left-over goods.