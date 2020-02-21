Police searching for driver after Lake Ave. crash leaves one in critical condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a man is in critical condition and two women are in the hospital after a car crash Thursday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Burkley Road and Lake Avenue.

A Chevy sedan crashed into a Mazda SUV that was attempting to make a left turn, which caused the SUV to flip on its side.

The driver of the Mazda fled the scene and hasn’t been located. Lake Avenue between Winchester Street and Cheltenham Road is closed as police continue to investigate.

A passenger in the Mazda, a 27-year-old city resident, remained at the scene and was taken to Strong after she complained of back pain. The driver of the Chevy, a 30-year-old female was taken to Strong for complaints of leg pain.

A passenger in the Chevy, a 31-year-old city resident, suffered a head injury and was transported to Strong. He is currently in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the Chevy has a valid NYS drivers license and they don’t suspect that alcohol was a factor.