Pedestrian struck on Broad St. hospitalized with life threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say an 81-year-old man was hit by a car on W. Broad Street Wednesday evening.

The man was taken to Strong with life-threatening injuries. Police say a 19-year-old female from Greece was operating the vehicle.

The driver is not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man ran across the street when he was hit.

The incident is still under active investigation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.