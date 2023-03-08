ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More mild winters with erratic changes in temperature, such as the one we’re experiencing, could have damaging effects on both grape and apple crops across New York state.

Having a consistently long and cold winter is important for popular crops of WNY such as grapes, apples, and even cherries so they know when to wake up again in the spring. However, our mild and chaotic winter this year has now put them at a higher risk for early budding and even frost damage.

Associate Professor in fruit crop physiology at Cornell University Jason Londo says, “When we have a winter like this the trees and the vines don’t acquire as much defense as they might in a cold year and they also respond much faster to warm temperatures in the spring so that puts them at risk when we have big changes in temperature.”

Think of this winter to the plants as you would for yourself. When you step outside in the cold you make sure to wear the proper jacket in order to stay warm.

However, the plants this year have been used to not wearing as warm of a jacket, so any cold blast that we get similar to the one back on Christmas and then again in February would be a huge shock to their system and they’re not as prepared to handle it.

“Now we’re in a position where if we were to have a repeat of that February drop they would suffer damage, because they were sort of on a trajectory towards bud break they were losing defenses from January 1st all the way to now, and so they’ve lost some of their protection from February,“ says Londo.

He says as long as temperatures stay at the seasonal level where they are now, all the perennials should stay dormant, but now we need to keep our eyes out or any big warm ups that come before when we historically see our last frost to ensure no damage is done to the beautiful fruit trees when the warmer weather returns.

Since these temperature changes could potentially have a negative impact on farmers and the fruit market in the future, there are technological methods being developed to help plants like this navigate through more chaotic winters such as different varieties of fruits you can grow, developing tools, and sprays, to help convince them that the winter is colder than it actually is. The hopes is that the trees will then put on extra defense, or delay bud break in spring a a result, so they can dodge a potential frost.