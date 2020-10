ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has partnered with BENTE to host a job and hiring fair later today.

With the lay-offs in the Rochester City School District and across the county, job opportunities have been made available amid the pandemic.

The event will run from 10am to 1pm at the Atrium Building in downtown Rochester on East Main Street.

You can can pre-register here.