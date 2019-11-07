Monroe County libraries join national Macmillan boycott

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Library System (MCLS) has joined a national boycott against one of the biggest book publishers in the country.

Last week, Macmillan announced it would no longer allow public libraries to buy multiple copies of a new e-book, until eight weeks after release.

Libraries purchase multiple copies of new titles in order to reduce wait times. But — under the embargo, the MCLS would only have a single copy to share among the 744,000 residents of Monroe County.

“In some instances, this embargo will force readers to wait a year or more to borrow an e-book published my Macmillan, whose authors include J.D. Robb, Liane Moriarty, Bill O’Reilly, and Louise Penny,” said Director of MCLS and the Rochester Public Library, Patty Uttaro.

The Macmillan boycott is designed to hurt the company’s bottom line and get it to change it’s policy.