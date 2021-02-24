Memorial plans announced for fallen National Guard members

LATHAM, N.Y. (WROC) — A memorial service is scheduled for Friday to honor the three National Guard soldiers who died last month after a helicopter crash in Mendon.

54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester, were killed when their UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed in a farmer’s field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road.

The service — which is not open to the public — will start at 2 p.m. at the Army Aviation Support Facility. The facility is where two of the three pilots worked full-time and where unit Soldiers spend a majority of their time, conducting aircraft maintenance, training and flight operations, according to the National Guard.

The service will include personal reflections, scripture readings and a silent roll call to commemorate the loss of the three soldiers.

