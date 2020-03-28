MCSO cancel search for missing vulnerable man

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Update on March 28, 2020

The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for 82-year-old John Sullivan was canceled Saturday morning shortly before 10 a.m.

Sulivan was located in Pennsylvania. He contacted family Saturday morning and arrangements are being made to re-unite them. Sullivan is safe.

Original:

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 82-year-old John Sullivan was last seen by his wife on Thursday night at their home in Henrietta. Officials say he may be disoriented, confused, and in need of medical attention.

He is diagnosed with COPD and requires the use of a consistent respirator.

Sullivan was driving a 2017 gray Chevrolet Equinox with NYS plate number JMS-37. He was wearing khaki pants, a black jacket, white Nike sneakers and may be wearing a face mask.

He is 6’00” and weighs 155 pounds.

If you have any information on Sullivan’s whereabouts you’re asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 737-0557.