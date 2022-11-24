ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink will open this Saturday, November 26.

The ice rink is located at 353 Court St., across from the Strong National Museum of Play.

Open skate will be available from noon until 8:50 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The rink will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for kids. You’ll also be able to rent skates and ice-bikes on site.

Throughout this year’s Roc Holiday Village event series, which runs from December 2nd through to 23rd, the rink will hold free admission and special hours, sponsored by Wegmans. Skating hours during those dates will run 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information or questions, contact (585) 428-7541 or visit the link here.