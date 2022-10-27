ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program hosted a women in manufacturing summit on Thursday to encourage women to explore opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

The program allows young women, who are still in school, to make connections with those in the industry.

Manufacturing experts were in attendance to share their experiences in the industry. They said that many women are unaware of these opportunities in the male-dominated field. Those currently working in manufacturing said they need more help.

“At my job, I have companies that call me and ask to come co-op with them, and we just don’t even have enough students to cover those co-ops so we’d really like to see this demand get filled,” said Brandilyn Stevens, the coordinator of work-based learning at WEMOCO Career and Technical Center.

This presentation will also be sent to schools, families, and businesses throughout the area.