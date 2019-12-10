Local GM plant raises $85,000 for local charities, named most charitable in the nation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester General Motors plant is the most charitable GM plant in the United States.

That was the announcement at an event on Lexington Avenue Tuesday. The United Way held a contest for every GM plant in the country to see who could raise the most for charity.

Rochester came out victorious — and because of that, around $85,000 is set to go to local charities.

That includes the Rochester United Way along with the Boys and Girls Club and American Cancer Society. Many of the workers said they look forward to the contest every year.

“We love doing it, we get to talk to everybody and we get to make sure everybody donates and just like to give back to Rochester,” said worker Frank Stoyle.

Another worker said this reflects the company’s involvement in the community.

“I’m just very proud of the plant, it just shows the type of workers that we have, shows the type of involvement we have in our community, and what our plant actually thinks of the community,” said worker and fundraiser William Worth.

It’s no wonder the plant is such an important part of the community — it’s been operating there on Lexington Avenue since 1939.