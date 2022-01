This past weekend made it feel like the bitter cold would never end despite having temperatures on Sunday break into the low 20s. If you're ready for a break from the bitter cold, the first few days of February will offer us some relief. Of course the brief warmth won't come without a catch. Let's discuss:

Sunday night into Monday is mostly quiet while a lake effect band forms over Lake Ontario, and for the most part it will stay there and drop a few snow showers well east of the region. However, this sneaky band may drop a few flakes with a brief fluffy inch or so possible near the Lake Ontario coastline more so towards Wayne county early Monday, but winds will be light and variable with uncertainty this will even occur. The majority of us will start the new work week on a quiet note with temperatures rising into the upper 20s to near 30° by Monday afternoon after a single digit start to the morning. This will begin a brief "warm-up" as highs soar well into the 30s with a few low 40s not out of the question by Tuesday and Wednesday.