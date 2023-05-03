GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a recent statement from the International Joint Commission (IJC) the potential for rising water levels on Lake Ontario as a result of the rain we’ve received lately may put shoreline residents at risk for flooding in the coming weeks.

The combination of heavy rain and increased runoff has led to such a rapid increase in Lake Ontario water levels. Bryce Carmichael the U.S. Secretary of the International Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Board says the board is trying to get the word out on the potential impacts to shoreline residents.

“We know that there are lots of communities across Greece, Rochester and Sodus that start to see impacts even at 247 feet mild impacts…so what we’re seeing and what we want to get the message out of is that the potential for rising lake levels on Lake Ontario in the next two to four weeks has increased the risk of high-water impacts to low lying areas,” says Carmichael.

Bryce tells me that while these shoreline communities are at a higher risk for flooding, it really depends on Mother Nature, and the extent of this risk will be clearer in the coming weeks

“It depends on your location, it depends really on the weather conditions, some people could be fine. Other people may see wave runoff impact their properties,” says Carmichael.

Even if water levels reached concerning heights, Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich says the area is much more prepared than we were during the historic flooding in 2017.

“We’re going to do all we can to stay on top of this and if they have any issues that they know to contact the town right away,” Reilich says.

Despite water levels increasing, the IJC will continue to follow Plan 2014’s designated outflow. The IJC board is constantly monitoring these conditions and will likely have another update on the water levels by this Friday.