Just out: Book about Gary Beikirch’s life

Blaze of Light details the wartime experience that changed Gary Beikirch’s life and his road past it.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) — Gary Beikirch is a soft-spoken retired school counselor whose story of war and peace teaches and inspires.

That story is now also the subject of a book released Tuesday, Blaze of Light, written by Marcus Brotherton.

The book will take you into the jungles of Vietnam where Beikirch served as a medic and into the battle in which his heroics would earn him the Medal of Honor.

But the story doesn’t stop there and neither does the book.

Brotherton transports us into the cave where Beikirch sought shelter in his own country as he battled to find his own sense of purpose.

His revelations could very well apply to the current crisis.

One in particular talks about the difference between surviving and living.

“So we’re hoping that as people read this book they might be able to draw some hope and some words of faith and words of love and come up with a new meaning about what it means to really live,” Beikirch said. “Anyone can survive alone but being able to really live means being with other people, making a difference in their lives and that’s what this book is really about.”

