Just out: Book about Gary Beikirch’s life

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Just out: Book about Gary Beikirch’s life

Local

Blaze of Light tells the story of local war hero

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blaze of Light details the wartime experience that changed Gary Beikirch’s life and his road past it.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) — Gary Beikirch is a soft-spoken retired school counselor whose story of war and peace teaches and inspires.

That story is now also the subject of a book released Tuesday, Blaze of Light, written by Marcus Brotherton.

The book will take you into the jungles of Vietnam where Beikirch served as a medic and into the battle in which his heroics would earn him the Medal of Honor.

But the story doesn’t stop there and neither does the book.

Brotherton transports us into the cave where Beikirch sought shelter in his own country as he battled to find his own sense of purpose.

His revelations could very well apply to the current crisis.

One in particular talks about the difference between surviving and living.

“So we’re hoping that as people read this book they might be able to draw some hope and some words of faith and words of love and come up with a new meaning about what it means to really live,” Beikirch said. “Anyone can survive alone but being able to really live means being with other people, making a difference in their lives and that’s what this book is really about.”

Adam Chodak interviewed Beikirch last year and you can watch that here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss