The 25-year-old Hardeman will also be the music director for the Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. (Photo: Provided)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has a new assistant conductor: 25-year-old Jherrard Hardeman. The RPO made the announcement in a press release Friday.

He gets to work in the late summer.

According to the RPO, Hardeman is a Detriot native, and is already in demand as a conductor, composer, and violinist. According to his own website, he was named as the Assistant Conductor of the Chicago Sinfonietta in September 2022, and studied Orchestral Conducting at The Julliard School under conductor David Robertson.

In a statement, Hardeman recalls making an instant connection with Maestro Andreas Delfs of the RPO. Together, they will continue to effort the RPO’s efforts in the community in and around Rochester.

“I’m the sort of conductor who will be in the lobby immediately after performances to connect with audiences and talk about what they’ve just experienced, and also to find out what they want from their orchestra,” Hardeman said in that statement.

Part of his duties will also include becoming the new music director for the Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

The RPO further adds on his duties:

“He wil lead the RPO’s signature OrKIDStra family series, education concerts at Kodak Hall, concerts for the community and beyond, our July summer series, and a Mozart and Dvořák program on the Sunday Matinee series March 24, 2024.”

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Jherrard Hardeman to the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra as our Assistant Conductor for the 2023-24 concert season,” says Maestro Andreas Delfs of the RPO. “Jherrard convinced the audition committee with his superb musicianship, affable personality and spirited presentation of ideas and programs. The entire RPO family wishes him a happy and rewarding tenure with a great American orchestra.”