Holiday parade and tree lighting dedicated to former RPD Officers Pierson and Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Wednesday that the annual North Clinton Business Association Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade will be dedicated to two former Rochester police officers.

Officers Darryl Pierson and Manny Ortiz both tragically lost their lives while serving the department.

The tree lighting and parade will feature the Prime Time Brass Marching Band, City of Rochester officials, students from schools #9 and #20, and other community organizations.

The events will be held Thursday, December 12.

The parade staging and kickoff will begin at 9 a.m. at Upper Falls Plaza, 285 Upper Falls Blvd.

The tree lighting will be held the same day at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, corner of Clifford Ave. and N. Clinton Ave.