ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to adding more life to your lawn, there are plenty of creative ways to do so while keeping the environment in mind. Having less lawn and more nature in your backyard has become increasingly popular over the past couple years. CEO of Broccolo Tree and Lawn, Laurie Broccolo says there’s been a fantastic interest in investing in more permanent habitats.

“The transition because of COVID has exploded it’s like they didn’t realize all these cool things were happening in their backyards and they’re watching the birds and they’re paying more attention and they’re reading all about it,” says Broccolo.

Laurie says over 50% of people coming in are now asking about native plants , pollinators, and wanting to do their part in having less lawn areas in their yard.

“A lot of these are eliminating lawn that really isn’t suitable for that site to begin with, so let’s put in something more interesting. It creates habitat and has an environmental purpose for pollinators for absorbing storm water management, that type of thing,” says Broccolo.

Tamara VanLoo, who helps with landscaping and gardening for GirlPlower says she’s also noticed more customers wanting to use more natural solutions, inquiring about native perennials and adds that adding compost and mulch over the soil can be super beneficial.

“Mulch really does add not only the aesthetic part, but also adds nutrients back to the soil. It helps keep out those unwanted weeds and helps to keep in moisture,“ says Tamara.

Picking out problem areas that are too dry or oversaturated and replacing them with the right tree or plant can be a creative way to benefit both you and your lawn in the long run.

Additional tips include using less pesticides on your lawn and in your garden. If you do choose to use them make sure to follow the directions and use them only for their specified use. If you have allergies, the culprit will most likely be grass and trees as not all flowers trigger allergens. The more hybridized the plant, the less likely it will be irritating with high levels of pollen.