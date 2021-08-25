Gov. Hochul leaves out environment and marijuana from first speech, leaders say she’s committed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some noticed Gov. Kathy Hochul failed to mention some topics during her first address to New Yorkers Tuesday. These include the environment, sports betting and recreational marijuana.

Leaders who support these causes and know the governor, are saying just because Hochul didn’t cover those topics, doesn’t mean she’s not committed.

Julie Tighe, the President of the New York League of Conservation Voters, believes Gov. Hochul has been long committed to clean energy and a greener environment.

“Getting us off of fossil fuels, and on to renewable solar, and wind, and hydropower,” Tighe said.

Tighe says former Governor Andrew Cuomo also championed the environment, but Hochul is going to take it to the next level. Hochul, she says has been the face of clean energy for years.

“I know that she’s got a great team, and I think that she’s going to continue to build upon that,” Tighe said.

Also left out of Hochul’s speech was the adult recreational use of marijuana. Senator Jeremy Cooney, an advocate for the cause, both from an economic and social justice standpoint says there is local interest in the market.

“We get phone calls into our office from people right here in Rochester who want to be a part of this new economy,” said.

Cooney says this was all signed into law by Cuomo but the former governor did not put any names in for the office of cannabis management for the Senate to vote on. In short, it’s stuck right now.

“We can’t tell them when the licenses are going to be available, how much that’s going to cost to apply for one, what the timeline will be…” Cooney said.

According to Cooney, he knows where Hochul stands on this issue. He believes she’ll get things moving. Our economy is at a point where it could certainly use the boost from marijuana sales.

“We are very well suited here in Upstate New York and the Finger Lakes region specifically because we have the land,” Cooney said. “And this is estimated to produce billions of dollars of state tax revenue.”