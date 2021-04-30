Finger Lakes Wine Festival postponed until 2022

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Wine Festival at Watkins Glen International scheduled for July 9-11, 2021 has been postponed until July 8-10, 2022, according to WGI.

The 2022 Finger Lakes Wine Festival is scheduled for July 8-10, 2022. This is the second year that Wine Fest has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Earlier this week, Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup told 18 News that a decision was coming soon regarding Wine Fest and that they were “waiting for the data.”

“To postpone the Finger Lakes Wine Festival for a second consecutive year is extremely disappointing not only for us, but for our many guests who look forward to this annual event,” WGI President Michael Printup said following the postponement. “Unfortunately, given New York State’s current guidelines, we would not be able to host enough guests to make this event a success. We look forward to the pandemic outlook improving and to returning in 2022 to showcase the best New York wines.”

Ticket holders will automatically receive a credit within their account by May 5, 2021, and no customer action is needed to receive the credit. Refund requests must be submitted by May 30, 2021.

Refunds will be processed back to the credit card used on the original order. Refunds could take a minimum of 30 days to show on your credit card. If tickets were purchased using another method of payment, a refund check will be issued and mailed to the ticketholder on file. Refund checks could additionally delay payment. Every effort will be made to expedite your refund.

Any paid admission – including, camping, festival admission and hospitality – purchased in advance on the ticketholder’s account will be eligible for an event credit or refund.

For more assistance with ticket information, contact Watkins Glen International.