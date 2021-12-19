Driver dies after medical emergency on S. Plymouth Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 68-year-old was transported to Strong Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries after suffering a medical emergency that caused a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers located the driver inside the vehicle that rear ended the car in front of him. The man was unconscious and was given life-saving measures which were ultimately deemed unsuccessful.

Investigators later confirmed that the operator’s death was not caused by the traffic accident.

Officials will not be releasing the name at this time due to family and medical concerns.