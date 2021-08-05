Fashion retailer H&M returns to Rochester’s East View Mall

(Photo by Fredrik SANDBERG / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fashion store H&M returns to Rochester’s East View Mall since departing the area in 2013. East View announced the new location opened to the public Thursday noon.

Rochester’s H&M is now located in the Dick’s House of Sport wing, across the Apple store. The new 16,625 square foot store provides area shoppers with sustainable, trendy and affordable fashion.

Along with options for both men and women, the store will carry the H&M Kid’s Collection that features clothing for newborns up to age 10.

H&M’s re-opening has been highly anticipated from Rochester-area shoppers.

“H&M has consistently been one of the most requested stores since they departed Rochester in 2013,” East View Mall General Manager Mike Kauffman said. “We are happy to welcome them back and look forward to maintaining a strong 2021 with H&M’s return.”

In the coming weeks, East View will welcome women’s fashion retailer Charlotte Russe along with Nocino, a chef-owned Italian restaurant.