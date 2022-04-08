ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exhibition at the George Eastman Museum called “I Believe I’ll Run On” details the life of Black people in America.

It also explores how racism, masculinity, sexuality and gender impact Black Americans.

In celebration of the release of the exhibition catalog, a conversation between Joshua Rashaad McFadden – the exhibition creator – and the publication contributor, Lyla Ashton Harris, took place Thursday evening followed by a book signing in the gallery.

The exhibition opens as The George Eastman Museum has been given No. 8 on USA’s Top 10 Best Art Museums list.

A panel of experts partnered with a number of editors to pick the nominees for the contest. The winners were determined by a popular vote. Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, took the top spot.