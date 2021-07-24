Deputies investigating fatal MVA in Arcadia

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Office of Sheriff says a man from Sodus has died after a motor vehicle accident in the town of Arcadia on Friday afternoon.

Deputies say 55-year-old Michael Case was driving eastbound on Welcher Road when it traveled off the roadway, rolled several times and then struck a tree. Case was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to deputies, Case was the sole occupant in his vehicle and they’re don’t know what caused him to leave the road.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Newark Fire/Rescue, Newark/Arcadia Ambulance, Wayne County Advanced Life Support and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.