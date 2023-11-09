ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, November 9 marks the 44th anniversary of Tammy Jo Alexander’s murder.

Tammy Jo was murdered on November 9, 1979, in rural Caledonia, N.Y. on USHWY 20 a half mile southwest of Route 5. She was wearing tan corduroys, a multi-colored plaid cotton/polyester shirt, blue socks, brown ripple sole shoes and a red nylon lined windbreaker with black stripes down the arms.

The windbreaker was made by “Auto Sports, Inc.,” according to deputies.

November 2, 2023, would have been Tammy Jo’s sixtieth birthday.

The Sheriff’s Office urges the community to provide any information that could lead to the identity of the person(s) responsible.

If you have information, please contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office via telephone at 585-243-7100 or 1-844-LCSO-TIP or Email Investigator James Merrick jmerrick@co.livingston.ny.us