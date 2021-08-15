COVID-19 outbreak forces Rochester Clerk’s, Treasury offices to close until Wednesday

Governor Curomo Resigns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s City Clerk Office along with the Treasury Department will be closed to public use as of Sunday following a mass COVID-19 outbreak among employees.

The two offices, which are physically adjacent to each other are set to be closed until Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Rochester officials are urging anyone who visited either office location to get tested for COVID-19 as a precaution. According to a statement, officials say there is no concern regarding any other office space in the area.

In the meantime, residents may still use the drop boxes at City Hall during normal business hours to complete checks or money orders. No late penalties will be enforced over the next two days for delayed payments.

The offices will be deep cleaned and their other employees will be tested before their return to both locations.

